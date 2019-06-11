‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Kills Machel Monday With Destra At Her Side

Spice is wrapping up her time in the Gambia and preparing to head to Trinidad at the beginning of tonight’s episode of Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta. The rest of the group is on a swamp tour and all the fun touristy tings. It’s all good until Rasheeda confronts Kirk about not telling her that he has been texting with Jasmine (Rasheeda found out by just so happening to see the texts in his phone). Initially, his daughter was the go-between, between Kirk and Jasmine but she got tired of that, because it’s obviously exhausting and sometimes inconvenient, so Kirk ended up communicating with Jasmine directly without telling Rasheeda. Rasheeda is pissed because, obvious trust issues, but Kirk actually gives her a sensical explanation, which is that it just makes sense to deal with Jasmine directly and not ad middle man when it comes to their son. That doesn’t excuse him not being honest, but he has long been not honest at times, so…

Later on, Rasheeda decides not to deal with it on the trip and wait until they get home, but this has become a thing. She complains about it to the Bam, Mimi, and Shekinah. They support their girl and tell her to open a line of communication with Jasmine. We’ll see what happens with that when they get back to Atlanta.

Let’s fast forward a bit. Spice links with socca legends, Machel Montano and Destra, in preparation of Machel Mondays. This is the non-drama portion of the program where Machel tells Spice how much he loves her natural beauty. This is all because Spice is conflicted about whether she should sing “Black Hypocrisy” or not. We don’t know whether she’s going to sing the song or not but Machel’s pep seems to be motivation for a good show.

The other ladies have a beach day, and the whole, “Did Karlie have a threesome with Hiriam and Pooh or not” situation comes up…again. Mimi fans the flames by mentioning that the story has mysteriously leaked to #TheBlogs, but no one knows who leaked it.

Then, Karlie suggests taking a lie detector test. We’ll have to wait until another episode for that drama, but at least they didn’t attempt to brawl this time.

Back in the A, Che Mack is back talking to made Man. She has been nursing him back to health since he got shot but she still hasn’t forgiven him for cheating (even though he denies it). She moved out and got her own place but Made Man wants her to come back home. She loves him and all, but she can’t trust him so that’s not going to help him.

Back in Trinidad, the group turns up at Machel Monday. Spice, who is dubbed the Queen of Dancehall, does her thing in a spirited opening number with backing from Destra, the Queen of Bacchanal. A good time was had by all.

But it’s back to reality next week!

