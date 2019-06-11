Baltimore Police are searching for the person who killed 34-year-old Gerald Brown-aka Gee Songz.

Police say some shot the former basketball player and comedian around 8 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of West Forest Park Avenue. On Monday, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison pleaded with the community to come forward with tips.

Loved ones remembered Gee for his community committment and ability to make people laugh.

He played basketball for Frederick Douglass High School in West Baltimore and Loyola University.

More than 130 people have been killed in Baltimore City this year. Mayor Jack Young told CBS Baltimore the level of violence is “unacceptable.” He called for federal funding to study how guns are coming into the city.

Anyone with information should call Baltimore Homicide at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers At 1-866-7-Lockup.

Baltimore Police Seeking Tips To Help Solve Murder of Gee Songz was originally published on 92q.com