Baltimore Police Seeking Tips To Help Solve Murder of Gee Songz

Baltimore Police are searching for the person who killed 34-year-old Gerald Brown-aka Gee Songz.

Police say some shot the former basketball player and comedian around 8 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of West Forest Park Avenue. On Monday, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison pleaded with the community to come forward with tips.

Loved ones remembered Gee for his community committment and ability to make people laugh.

He played basketball for Frederick Douglass High School in West Baltimore and Loyola University.

More than 130 people have been killed in Baltimore City this year. Mayor Jack Young told CBS Baltimore the level of violence is “unacceptable.” He called for federal funding to study how guns are coming into the city.

Anyone with information should call Baltimore Homicide at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers At 1-866-7-Lockup.

US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE

Tributes Pouring in Honor the Life of Comedian Gee Songz

The city of Baltimore is polarized after losing Gerald "Gee Songz" Brown. A sit and talk was held Saturday evening (June 8) to help family, friends and fans of the once popular basketball player, father and viral star process their feelings. "How are we going to build an army if we keep losing soldiers," Amos Fadiora asked the crowd at Whitelock Street Playground according to WBAL-TV reporter Karen Campbell. https://twitter.com/KarenCampbellTV/status/1137545322488635397 Police have not yet named Gee Songz as the victim of Friday night's shooting in Northwest Baltimore. Still, the tributes continue to pour in across the city. Talk a look at some of them below. Feel free to share your thoughts on Gee Songz in the comments.



