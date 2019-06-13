Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To Escape Her Past And Become An Actress

I sat down with Karrueche to discuss the new season of her hit show on TNT Claws. During our conversation, Karrueche opened up about people underestimating the show and her. “It was great for people to see me on a new level where I was taken seriously. Before I’ve done independent films and low budget. Which is still great and part of my journey as an actor, but for this from season one to now has been very empowering.”

Jenn Lyon who also stars on Claws chimed in to remind us that until now she has always been attached to someone else as someone else’s girlfriend or a social media influencer. “Now she stands on her own,” Jenn said

After that, Karrueche opened up about a pivotal turning point in her life and what it took for her to make a name for herself in order to make it on her own. Karrueche says, “It was tough because I hit a moment in my life where literally, I was like WTF am I going to do? What am I going to do? I thought I used to work at a boutique in LA on Robertson, I was a personal assistant, I worked at Nordstrom for 3 or 4 years before that… Am I going to have to go back to retail?”

Then she remembered she had a large following on social media and contemplated ways to capitalize off of the notoriety. “I have this platform of a million or so followers at the time, that kind of means something but what can I do? But also what can I also do that last, that has longevity? That means something? That has substance not just fit tea.” Adding “that’s not to shade to people who make their money off that just not me. That’s just not what I want to promote.” Karrueche goes on to explain how she got offered spots on multiple reality shows but turned them down because that’s not what she wanted to do with her life.

She decided to take up acting and she admits it wasn’t an easy journey. “It was hard, even when I started my acting career, Jesus Christ it took some time. I went on so many auditions, at one point my agency was like so you haven’t booked anything are you sure this is what you want to do? I was like fuck! This sucks, but it was a real question I had to ask myself and I had this tiny little voice in the back of my head that said don’t give up, don’t give up… So I told my manager that I’m going to stick through this. I’m going to do it. I’m going to continue to just work hard and eventually I made my way but it’s a tough journey.”

After hearing she was good but just too green she finally landed Claws after doing some low budget indie films that helped lay the foundation for the success that she’s having now. Claws one of the top shows on TNT and won a couple of NAACP Image Awards. Catch new episodes Sundays on TNT.

Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To Escape Her Past And Become An Actress was originally published on globalgrind.com

