The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: OJ Simpson on Twitter, #TrackTristian, Roc Nation Social Justice & More!

Lore’l breaks down all the news in entertainment from over this weekend. OJ Simpson joined Twitter and had this message for his followers…

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

How OJ Simpson follows white women on Twitter pic.twitter.com/BnT6ZKILnI — Kentuky Blacc (@KentukyB) June 15, 2019

Also over the weekend Drake had a party celebrating the Champions, the Raptors, with an array of people in attendance. Celebrity blogger Jason Lee was kicked out by Tristan Thompson but Jason couldn’t let that pass without posting a video on social media…

He mentions one of Tristan’s former teammates cheating on his wife 👀 wonder who that could be?

Jay-Z helps a family when cops threaten to kill a Pregnant woman and her husband when their 4 year old daughter stole from the dollar store. The Roc Nation Social Justice department is stepping in because as we all know this isn’t right and is happening way too much.

