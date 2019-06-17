DaBaby Gets Paid Every Time He Beats Someone’s Ass [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Goin’ Baby on Baby isn’t just a word, it’s a whole ass mantra for DaBaby. With “Suge” skyrocketing up the Billboard charts and his every move turning into a highlight reel, the Charlotte rapper took it up a notch when it came to Birthday Bash. He sat down with Sammy Approved & Alex From Bossip at Birthday Bash ATL 2019 in Atlanta, GA to talk about all his altercations and how they have actually helped his career.

RELATED: BirthdayBashATL2019: Yung Miami Twerking Preggo Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

He then took the stage and had the whole crowd Goin’ Baby on Baby!

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Surprised By Wale At Birthday Bash ATL 2019 [Exclusive Video]

_____

_______

Check out the performance below…

_____

From kicking off with “Suge” to jumping into the crowd for “Walker Texas Ranger,”

ALSO SEE: Da Baby: Signing To Interscope, 21, New Album , Repping Charlotte

_____

#BirthdayBashATL2019: DaBaby On Stage Is Ridiculous [Exclusive Photos] 15 photos Launch gallery #BirthdayBashATL2019: DaBaby On Stage Is Ridiculous [Exclusive Photos] 1. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 15 2. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 15 3. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 15 4. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 15 5. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 15 6. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 15 7. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 15 8. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 15 9. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 15 10. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 15 11. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 15 12. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 15 13. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 15 14. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 15 15. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading #BirthdayBashATL2019: DaBaby On Stage Is Ridiculous [Exclusive Photos] #BirthdayBashATL2019: DaBaby On Stage Is Ridiculous [Exclusive Photos]

DaBaby Gets Paid Every Time He Beats Someone’s Ass [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com