In case you missed the Vitamin of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “Always keep your word.” When it comes to who you are your word should speak for it’s self. When we leave the world people won’t always remember what you did but they will always remember what you said. Try to always keep your word and make sure that people deem you as honest and reliable. If you want to see the full message, watch the video above.

