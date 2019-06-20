Cardi B proves once again that she is quick on her feet. She called a cozy audible while performing at a recent concert.
The Grio is reporting that the Bronx Bombshell got thrifty during her set at the Bonnaroo Festival. As expected there were copious amounts of twerking while she rapped through her first couple of songs. Unfortunately her sequin outfit couldn’t handle all the gyrating and it split. In typical Bardi fashion she didn’t hide anything from her fans. “I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip” she admitted. She promptly exited the stage.
Upon returning she was wearing a white terry cloth, that means very soft, bathrobe. She proceeded to let the crowd know that she would be making the best out of the mishap. “We gonna keep it moving, baby,” Cardi informed her fans. “We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this f***ing robe, but we gonna do it!”
You can see Cardi give the people in attendance her best post shower vibes below.
Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
Cardi B Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction While Performing [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com