Cardi B Gets Nude, Has a Threesome and Kills Several in the New ‘Press’ Video! Watch Here!

Cardi B is constantly pushing the line in real life and with her career….. and to no surprise, the drop of her ‘Press’ video will not disappoint!
As usual, Cardi gives us tons of high fashion but for the first time, Cardi gives us full body going nude with her dancers, blurring out certain parts but you get the full idea. Cardi recently had to cancel a few concerts and sit out after having complications from a little nip and tuck surgery. But by the looks of this video, she wasn’t botched and her doctor deserves a tip for that work!
Check out the full video:
