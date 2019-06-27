Looks like the Washington Wizards will be the third team in the Los Angeles Lakers/New Orleans Pelicans Deal involving Anthony Davis.

The Wizards will receive Forward Moritz Wagner and guards Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones from the Lakers. The trade was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

The Lakers are trading Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to Wizards as part of the Anthony Davis deal with New Orleans, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Deal clears contracts and creates more cap space for free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

The Wizards addition to the massive trade now clears enough cap space for the LA Lakers to sign a free agent to a max deal.

RELATED: Doc Walker: Voice of the Pelicans and LA Native Joel Myers Breaks Down the Blockbuster Anthony Davis Trade

RELATED: Lakers Reportedly Set Their Sights On Kawhi Leonard Afters Anthony Davis Trade

The Wizards Are The 3rd Team In The Lakers/Pelicans Deal For All-Star Anthony Davis was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: