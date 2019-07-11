Snapchat Back?: Company Launching Creator Shows ft. Kevin Hart, Serena Williams & More

Snapchat, despite taking a hit in popularity due to self-inflicted wounds, saw a bump in users spending more time watching shows on the social media platform. Looking to take full advantage of that, the company announced Wednesday (July 10) Creator Shows which will feature original content from some of its most popular users.

Snapchat also announced it will be allowing those they deem “Creators” to post longer-lasting photos and videos to their profiles with a new Highlights feature as well.

Celebrities and online personalities like Serena Williams, Kevin Hart, Keke Palmer, GeeOhSnap and more already post content which their followers love. Creator Stories will give them a new platform to share them while preserving photos and videos for longer with Highlights to help them grow their already sizeable following. Users will be to find the Creator Shows on their Discover page like Glow Up featuring YouTube personality and singer Loen Gray, Trend or End with Rickey Thompson and Keepin’ It Real with Keke Palmer.

Loyal Snap users can be on the lookout for creator shows from The Terminator himself Arnold Swcharzenegger, Kevin Hart, Serena Williams as well as four new scripted shows plus a new comedy and animated series this summer. This is a bold step for the company who is trying to compete with the likes of Instagram, who has seen its Instagram story feature only get more increasingly popular with its users. It was no secret that 2018 was a lousy year for Snapchat due to losing followers, the company has managed to gain four million new users in the first quarter of this year and surprisingly still is popular with 13-24-year-olds. That’s more than Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger combined.

With the Creator Shows, Snapchat is hoping to increase that number, does the idea of original content pique your interest to return to Snap? Time will only tell, we are shocked there was no announcement of a DJ Khaled original show.

