Salt-N-Pepa Says They Didn’t Fleece Spinderella

Yesterday (July 12), word got out that Spinderella was suing Salt-N-Pepa over royalties the DJ claims she was cheated out of. However, her longtime groupmates are saying no such thing occurred.

Well actually, sources say Spin is just bitter because she feels like the third wheel. Ouch.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected with group tell TMZ … the ladies think Spinderella’s suit is really about her own insecurities — that she feels like a third wheel, and has ever since 2007’s ‘Salt-N-Pepa Show’ on VH1. Spin was only a featured guest.

We broke the story … Spinderella sued, claiming she got cheated out of royalties and says Salt-N-Pepa excluded her from a bunch of gigs and appearances before getting unceremoniously axed from the group.

However, our sources say Spin’s not entitled to any royalties in her contract — including the $125k she says she’s owed from the 1999 ‘Best of’ album. We’re told she was always paid as an independent contractor, but S and the P still made sure Spin always got the finest accommodations to go with her paycheck.

Did they really just saying, “We gave her nice hotel rooms, so those are the breaks”? Bruh…

If you check the Salt-N-Pepa credits, while the names of Salt (Cheryl James) and Pepa (Sandra Denton) are prominent, you’d be hard pressed to find Spin’s (Diedra Roper).

Unfortunately, the days of the DJ being the feature and the MC’s being the guest stars are long. Reportedly, James and Denton also own the Salt-N-Pepa name, making Spin’s claims of copyright infringement mute.

Cold game. But hopefully, for the sake of the culture, one day the ladies will work out their differences.

