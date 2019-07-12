The legend himself Master P stopped in the studio to kick it with Reec and talk about his latest movie in production, “I Got The Hook Up 2.” He also talked about how black people can be better money managers, elevating and investing into your future, as well as gentrification in the black community. Check out the interview below…

Master P Drops Some Gems On "I Got The Hookup 2" [Exclusive Interview]

