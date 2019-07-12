A Maryland man is heading to jail after a jury found him guilty of killing Washington, D.C. man during a cannabis sale.

According to the office of the state’s attorney in Prince George’s County, 27-year-old Benson Thorne Jr. fatally shot 24-year-old Troy Foster in August 2017 when they met up for the sale.

Authorities say Foster’s cellphone records showed Thorne was the last person he communicated with before being shot. They say Thorne later repeatedly searched online for tips on how to remove gunshot residue from the body and clothes.

Thorne faces up to 50 years in prison.

See Also: Attorney Smuggling Drugs Into Prison Arrested

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Maryland Man Convicted For Killing Man During Drug Deal was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: