CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland Police Chief Sentenced for Misconduct

Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Man Wearing Handcuffs

Source: Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm / Getty

A former Maryland police chief has been sentenced to three years of probation after a he was found guilty of interfering in an investigation.

Maryland prosecutors say former Pocomoke City police chief Kelvin Sewell has been given a three-year suspended sentence in favor of three years supervised probation.

See Also: Baltimore Police Sergeant Charged With Assault

Prosecutors accuse Sewell of failing to charge a state corrections officer involved in a 2014 hit-and-run because they were friends.

The case drew state-wide attention upon Sewell’s firing in 2015.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland Police Chief Sentenced for Misconduct was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close