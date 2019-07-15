Young Thug Says He Wouldn’t Have Come Out If He Were Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X came out as gay on social media. Since then he has received backlash and yet has received a lot of support from his fans and the LGBTQ+ community. However, rapper Young Thug, shared his opinion though he has been questioned about his sexual preference. Young Thug has been questioned due to his choice of wardrobe and has been seen wearing dresses. During an interview with No Jumper, he says

“I just feel like he young and it’s like backlash can come behind anything. So it’s like… it wasn’t a bad idea, it was most definitely the best time to do it [during Pride month]. That was a G’s move. But it’s like, he young and I know what he going to be dealing with in his mind. I dealt with this before. So I was like f***. He should have never said that. Never should have told them.” Lil Nas X came out last during Pride Month right on the last day. Nas goes on twitter and tells fans he thought he was already being clear within his lyrics and album artwork, before he came out. In his single C7losure, on his new EP 7, he said his song “True say, I want and I need/ To let go, use my time to be free/ It’s like it’s always what you like/ It’s always what you like/ Why it’s always what you like?/ It’s always what you like, uh”. Nas also tweeted “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure”. Lil Nas X song Old Town Road, since dropped has been No. 1 on Billboard having not only kids but also adults. He went on a made a remix with award winning artist, Billy Ray Cyrus. His newly released EP7, has been ranked No. 2 on Billboard 200.

