In Real Life: Jeannette Alexander Of Brenda House of Promising Futures

Jeannette Alexander is the founder and CEO of Brenda House of Promising Futures. Brenda House is a transition home for homeless woman between the ages of 18-25 and their children.

The goal of Brenda House is to invest home, love, and encouragement in the lives of young mothers as they strive for personal and economic independence while understanding their significance and worth in God’s eyes and to prepare them for a better future.

Jeannette’s passion and inspiration come from a lifelong journey of struggle and hardship beginning with her childhood. At the tender age of 11 her mother, Brenda Alexander was tragically taken away from her in her home while Jeannette was just outside sitting on the front steps with her siblings.

For more information, log on to BrendaHouse.Org or call 443-743-0339

