Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup Specials

Maybe this is another reason why Netflix has been dropping shows like bad habits and raised the subscription price. TMZ is reporting that the streaming service is engaged in talks with Eddie Murphy for several standup comedy specials. The comedian is reportedly itching to return to the medium that propelled him to stardom and has been allegedly offered around $70 million bring his brand of comedy to streaming giant.

$70 million is absolutely astounding for one person but falls right in line in what with what Netflix offers the top names in comedy. Murphy’s brothers in comedy, Dave Chappelle came back after he was offered $60m for his 3 standup specials in 2017, Chris Rock got $40m for two the previous year.

Sources connected to Murphy tell TMZ … the comedian has been locked in talks with the streaming giant for an undisclosed number of comedy specials. We’re told negotiations are hovering right around $70 MILLION for the deal … though we’ve been unable to firmly confirm the exact figure.

Fans have been clamoring for Murphy to return to comedy since he stepped away from standup. In a recent episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, he hinted at the desire to return to standup. He stressed he has to get his groove back to make that comeback. Well $70 million could be a hell of a “groove” to get the ball rolling.

We won’t be surprised if Mo’Nique is somewhere rolling her eyes at Murphy getting offered such a huge bag. News of this comes on the heels of reports that Netflix is canceling Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have it after two seasons. The streaming service also reported that it lost paid US subscribers.

With classic specials such as Delirious and RAW under his belt, we are excited at the mere thought of Murphy telling jokes again.

