As similar as Chicago and New York City culture are you’d think that more of their rappers would collaborate on the regular and while that hasn’t been the case, Bronx’s Slayter and Chiraq’s G Herbo have changed that for at least a second.

Linking up for the clip to “Cold At Night” Slayter and G Herbo politic on the block to keep things cool with some icey pieces on their chests while the AC blasts out of their ride.

Iggy Azalea meanwhile continues to try to recapture that buzz that had her name in everyone’s mouth (for better or worse) and in her Kash Doll assisted visual to “F*ck It Up” turn up in a drop top “girls just wanna have fun” style.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Montana of 300, DJ Muggs and Crimeapple, and more.

SLAYTER FT. G HERBO – “COLD AT NIGHT”

IGGY AZALEA FT. KASH DOLL – “F*CK IT UP”

MONTANA OF 300 – “ART CLASS”

DJ MUGGS & CRIMEAPPLE – “JUST BECAUSE”

MADCHILD – “BRAINSTORM”

DONWILL FT. QUELLE CHRIS – “SCREENS”

RICCI – “LA BAMBA”

QUALITY CONTROL, MARLO & OFFSET FT. CITY GIRLS – “SOAKIN WET”

Slayter ft. G Herbo “Cold At Night,” Iggy Azalea ft. Kash Doll “F*ck It Up” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: