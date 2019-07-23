Inside Chey’s Boutique: Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox stops through 93.9 WKYS to chop it up with Chey Parker about her favorite fashion finds and stores.

Simple and chic, Ari is definitely NOT the cookie-cutter R&B chick, but still makes a statement with every outfit she sports with her signature red or nude lip and natural hair. We love the vibe and energy she’s bringing to the R&B scene, encouraging black women and girls to be themselves, love their skin, and be great.

In an interview with Essence, Ari says when she first got signed, she was very cautious in how she dressed because she was always surrounded by men. Until she realized she was making herself and what she felt inside, small. Now, she’s giving all the sass.

“When it comes to creativity, or my artistry when it comes to how I wear my hair and what I’m dressing like, some things I’m going to fight for; and it’s really about picking the battles, but usually I’m not backing down,” says Ari.

Ladies, take notes. Check out the video below to see some of Ari’s favorite pieces:

Written By: Chey Parker

Video By: Breanna Holmes

