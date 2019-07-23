In Real Life Salute: Co-Founder of “Project Hygience,” Anshia Crooms [@projecthygiene]

Project Hygiene Incorporated is a 201(c)3 non-profit organization established to support underprivileged youth ages 10-18 to enhance health and wellness while denouncing bullying by providing toiletries. It’s vision is to uplift, empower, and create a safe and healthy environment for youth. The goal of Project Hygiene is to give back to underprivileged youth and their families by supporting programs that foster personal growth and wellness around the United States. It’s focus is to implement toiletry drives, health/wellness and bullying prevention programs. This organization has donated more than 15,000 toiletries since 2011 and their proceeds benefit youth nationally and internationally.

If you want to get involved Project Hygience only accepts new, unopened items for toiletry donations. You can donate anything but not limited to deodorant, lotion, shampoo, conditioners, pads, tampons, feminine wash and wipes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouth wash, floss, soap, body wash, cotton swabs, cotton balls, wash cloths, bath towels, body spray, and panty liners. If you’d like to support this organization you can head to http://www.projecthygiene.org for more information. We want to congratulate co-founder of this amazing organization Anshia Crooms for being our In Real Life Salute recipient.

