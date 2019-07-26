Travis Scott “Wake Up,” Majid Jordan ft. Khalid “Caught Up” & More | Daily Visuals

For the past few months Travis Scott’s been the topic of discussion thanks to the insanely anticipated releases of his Air Jordan 1 collaborations (took enough L’s on those to fill a room with shelves, b!), but hypebeasts should be reminded that the man does make music. How else you think he got on Jordan Brand’s radar?

Today the man cashing in on backwards checks comes through with a black-and-white visual for “Wake Up” in which he walks around a mansion where everyone’s unconscious before taking flight in a spiffy pair of his Air Jordan 1 lows. Must be the shoes.

Majid Jordan meanwhile go on a road trip where they go from enjoying some drinks and a rodeo show to tripping out on some “special” hot sauce straight from Hillary Clinton’s purse in the Khalid assisted clip to “Caught Up.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Elle Varner, AD featuring 1TakeJay, and more.

TRAVIS SCOTT – “WAKE UP”

MAJID JORDAN FT. KHALID – “CAUGHT UP”

ELLE VARNER – “KINDA LOVE”

AD FT. 1TAKEJAY – “FIGHT BACK”

SHAUN FLACO – “CLEAR EM OUT”

DA GREAT APE – “DREAMS OF A DOPE BOY”

2KBABYSAGE – “OLD STREETS”

CHRI$ $TYLE FT. D-NASH – “MONEY”

