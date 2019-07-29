Chance The Rapper Is Coming To The Capital One Arena October 11th!

LOS ANGELES (July 29, 2019) – Today Chance The Rapper announced his highly-anticipated return to the road with The Big Day, touching down in cities across North America this fall. The tour reveal follows the long-awaited release of his debut studio album, The Big Day, out last Friday. Please see tour itinerary below.
The innovative GRAMMY award-winner will kick off the 35-stop tour on September 14th in San Francisco, CA and visit Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, Houston and more before wrapping November 10th in Miami, FL.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, August 2nd at 10am local time at chanceraps.com/tour.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, July 29th at 1pm EST until Thursday, August 1st at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit http://www.citientertainment.com. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including GA First On Floor access, amazing reserved seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LaneOne for details.
Chance’s the Rapper’s debut album, aptly titled “The Big Day,” perfectly encapsulates the magnitude of his first for sale offering and the marriage to the love of his life. Fresh off of the release of his mixtape trilogy to streaming services, “The Big Day” is a landmark progression for Chicago’s hometown hero. Inspired by all of the different emotions he felt on his wedding day, the album serves as a reminder of Chance’s importance and relevance to the canon of contemporary music. With “The Big Day,” Chance takes cues from the rawness of 10 Day, the lyrical prowess of Acid Rap, and the wide-eyed optimism of Coloring Book to create his most dynamic body of work to date. Chance’s debut album, The Big Day, is finally here.
Chance The Rapper 2019 North American The Big Day Tour Dates:
DATE CITY VENUE
Saturday, September 14, 2019 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Monday, September 16, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Friday, September 20, 2019 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful
Saturday, September 21, 2019 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival
Sunday, September 22, 2019 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Thursday, September 26, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Saturday, September 28, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Thursday, October 3, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
Friday, October 4, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sunday, October 6, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, October 8, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Friday, October 11, 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Saturday, October 12, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Monday, October 14, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Thursday, October 17, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Friday, October 18, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Sunday, October 20, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Thursday, October 24, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
Saturday, October 26, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Sunday, October 27, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Friday, November 1, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, November 2, 2019 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Monday, November 4, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Thursday, November 7, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Friday, November 8, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Sunday, November 10, 2019 Miami, FL Miami Beach Pop