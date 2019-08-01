City Council President Wants to Lower Voting Age to 16-Years-Old

Baltimore City Council’s newest president Brandon Scott laid out his list of priorities Wednesday and said reducing crime is a top priority.

Scott said all city agencies should be involved in the mission of lowering crime and serving those with violence-related trauma.

“Violent crime is the biggest impediment to the quality of our life. People are dying on our streets and our residents don’t feel safe,” Scott said.

His plan also calls for increasing funding for the City’s Board of Ethics in the wake of an ethics scandal that forced the resignation of former Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Scott wants charter amendments to reform the Board of Estimates and the City charter and lower the voting age in City elections to 16-years-old.

He said Wednesday’s policy proposals are independent of any potential run for mayor. He’s planning a series of town halls beginning a week from Thursday in Cherry Hill.

Thursday, August 8 – 6:30-8:00pm

Cherry Hill Elementary

801 Bridgeview Road, Baltimore, MD 21225

Tuesday, August 13 – 6:30-8:00pm

Weinberg Y in Waverly

900 E 33rd St, Baltimore, MD 21218

Thursday, August 15 – 6:30-8:00pm

Baltimore City Community College

2901 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215

Tuesday, August 20 – 6:30-8:00pm

Edgewood Lyndhurst Recreation Center

835 Allendale St, Baltimore, MD 21229

Thursday, August 22 – 6:30-8:00pm

Lillie May Carroll Jackson Charter School

2200 Sinclair Ln, Baltimore, MD 21213

Tuesday, August 27 – 6:30-8:00pm

Enoch Pratt Free Library – Southeast Anchor Branch

3601 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

Wednesday, August 28 – 6:30-8:00pm

Online Virtual Forum

Details Forthcoming

Thursday, August 29 – 6:30-8:00pm

Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries

6000 Radecke Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206

Thursday, September 5 – 6:30-8:00pm

TBD

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

City Council President Wants to Lower Voting Age to 16-Years-Old was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: