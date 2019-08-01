City Council President Wants to Lower Voting Age to 16-Years-Old

Baltimore City Council’s newest president Brandon Scott laid out his list of priorities Wednesday and said reducing crime is a top priority.
Scott said all city agencies should be involved in the mission of lowering crime and serving those with violence-related trauma.
“Violent crime is the biggest impediment to the quality of our life. People are dying on our streets and our residents don’t feel safe,” Scott said.
His plan also calls for increasing funding for the City’s Board of Ethics in the wake of an ethics scandal that forced the resignation of former Mayor Catherine Pugh.
Scott wants charter amendments to reform the Board of Estimates and the City charter and lower the voting age in City elections to 16-years-old.
He said Wednesday’s policy proposals are independent of any potential run for mayor. He’s planning a series of town halls beginning a week from Thursday in Cherry Hill.
Thursday, August 8 – 6:30-8:00pm
Cherry Hill Elementary
801 Bridgeview Road, Baltimore, MD 21225
Tuesday, August 13 – 6:30-8:00pm
Weinberg Y in Waverly
900 E 33rd St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Thursday, August 15 – 6:30-8:00pm
Baltimore City Community College
2901 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Tuesday, August 20 – 6:30-8:00pm
Edgewood Lyndhurst Recreation Center
835 Allendale St, Baltimore, MD 21229
Thursday, August 22 – 6:30-8:00pm
Lillie May Carroll Jackson Charter School
2200 Sinclair Ln, Baltimore, MD 21213
Tuesday, August 27 – 6:30-8:00pm
Enoch Pratt Free Library – Southeast Anchor Branch
3601 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Wednesday, August 28 – 6:30-8:00pm
Online Virtual Forum
Details Forthcoming
Thursday, August 29 – 6:30-8:00pm
Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries
6000 Radecke Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Thursday, September 5 – 6:30-8:00pm
TBD
