A drug test D.J. Cooper took in preparation for the FIBA Championship in an attempt to play for the Bosnian National Team reveals he was pregnant.

As you may or may not know, it is entirely possible for a guy to test positive for pregnancy on a drug test. It would mean that they likely have some form of testicular cancer, but that’s not the case with Cooper. It was revealed that the urine he used belonged to his pregnant girlfriend. The test on the urine that Cooper provided revealed the presence of human chorionic gonadotropin, or hCG, which is a hormone made by the placenta during pregnancy.

FIBA, which is the governing body of international basketball, has announced that they will be suspending Cooper for 2 years. The suspension will last through June of 2020.

Cooper was once a standout player for the University of Ohio from 2009-2013. He entered the 2013 NBA Draft but went undrafted. It was then he began his overseas professional career in the Greek Basketball League.

Through playing in various leagues overseas Cooper was able to apply for citizenship for Bosnia, but due to family emergencies, and injuries, him playing this summer would have been the first time suiting up for his new nation.

But due to his carelessness, he will now be suspended from international basketball for the next two seasons.

DJ Cooper Suspended by FIBA for Falsifying Drug Tests Which Revealed He Was… Pregnant was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

