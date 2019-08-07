LeBron Calling Out NCAA For New Rule

NCAA plotting on LeBron James‘ administration? His close friend/agent , Rich Paul, is the founder of the sports agency, Klutch Sports Group. LeBron, back in 2003 during his draft year, had his friend join his inner business circle Rich Paul, now works with other players and negotiates deals and endorsements for them. The bachelor’s degree requirement has led a few to refer to it as the “Rich Paul Rule.” Rich Paul, who represents LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons and Draymond Green, and many others. However, he never graduated from college, but that shouldn’t be a problem? Right?

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! They BIG MAD 😡 and Scared 😱. Nothing will stop this movement and culture over here. Sorry! Not sorry. 😁✌🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 6, 2019

In a statement, released by ESPN, the NCAA outlined new requirements for agents: a bachelor’s degree, NBPA certification for at least three consecutive years, professional liability insurance and completion of an in-person exam taken at the NCAA office in Indianapolis starting in early November. According to the new NCAA requirements, Paul would not be able to represent underclassmen testing the NBA draft waters.

A fellow agent says, “Rich is now a major threat to every large corporate agency that exists. There’s trembling throughout the industry, and that’s why some people are taking shots at Rich…[such as,] ‘He didn’t graduate from college, so how’d he get certified?'” Many are believing the NCAA is decreasing fame and wealth for ball players but mainly black players.

