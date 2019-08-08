Kevin Durant Has No Beef With Golden State Warriors Over NBA Finals Injury, Says “S–t Happens”

Kevin Durant, now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, played his final game with the Golden State Warriors during game five of this year’s NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Suffering an Achilles injury after playing valiantly while returning from a previous injury, speculation was high that the Warriors rushed him back on the court but he says that isn’t the case.

“I know you didn’t come over here for nothing,” Durant says. “I’ll give you something.”

So we got straight to it. Did the Warriors mishandle the injury?

Durant slowly straightened up with a perplexed expression on his face.

“Hell, no. How can you blame [the Warriors]? Hell, no,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I heard the Warriors pressured me into getting back. Nobody never said a word to me during rehab as I was coming back. It was only me and [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] working out every day. Right when the series started, I targeted Game 5. Hell, nah. It just happened. It’s basketball. S— happens. Nobody was responsible for it. It was just the game. We just need to move on from that s— because I’m going to be back playing.”

The full interview, where Durant responds to fans cheering his injury in a totally classless move, can be read here.

