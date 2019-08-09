Pusha T’s Verse From “Maybach Music VI” Leaks Online [Listen]

Rick Ross’ new album is finally here but some Rap fans still have some questions. A key guest appearance didn’t make the final cut but the Internets remain undefeated.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More Rozay’s Port Of Miami II is reportedly missing one key feature. According to the article Pusha T was supposed to have a slot on “Maybach Music VI”. This is confirmed by an interview the Miami MC did with HOT97 where he said the Virginia lyricist was on the LP. Luckily his contribution has surfaced online and when we did the math the reasoning seems pretty obvious.

Produced by The Justice League, the album version features John Legend and Lil Wayne. While Push doesn’t seem to take any direct shots at Weezy there are some bars that made us go hmmm. “What a hell of a year, true colors exposed / crowns on these clowns, it’s like you colored their nose”. He continued “peers switch gears out of relevance or fear / when their names not as hot as who they wanna stand near / all you ni***s weird / how do you compare? / when you say you been rich but be needing sh*t like veneers”.

The tension between two started way back when Clipse felt that TuneChi got the credit they should received for popularizing BAPE Clothing. Some back and forth jabs were thrown but we never got a clear one on one diss song exchange.

You can listen to Pusha T’s verse below.

