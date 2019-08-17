CLOSE
Krispy Kreme Launches Delivery Service, Find Out Which Are Participating In The DMV

Uhmm, raise your hand if you would LOVE fresh, hot doughnuts delivered right to your door!?

Krispy Kreme just announced they’re rolling out a new online delivery service for those who live within a certain range in over 15 states!

As far as the DMV, current participating stores are:

  • Washington, DC-Connecticut Ave. NW
  • Manassas- Liberia Ave.
  • Capitol Heights- Central Ave
  • Catonsville- Baltimore National Pike
  • Rockville-Shady Grove
  • Waldorf- Crain
  • Hagerstown-Dual Highway
  • Owings Mill-Reistertown Rd.

For now, the online ordering menu is limited to dozen, brew boxes and bottled beverage.

There’s also a $7.99 minimum plus a delivery fee that varies.

 

 

