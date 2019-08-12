Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington spoke out for the first time after getting shot earlier in the week, posting a message online Sunday evening from University of Maryland Shock Trauma.
Carrington was joined by Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, who introduced Carrington and said that he has a long way to go, but that their prayers have been answered. Harrison said that the community needs to rally around him as he continues to heal and “find who did this to hold them accountable.”
“I love y’all,” Carrington said. “I’ll be back.”
Source:Fox Baltimore
Baltimore Police Sgt. Carrington Says “I’ll Be Back” Via Video From Shock Trauma was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com