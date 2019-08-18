Weekend Roundup: Ex-NFL Star Cedric Benson Killed In Motorcycle Crash, Dwight Howard Back With The Lakers & More

Late Saturday night, ex-NFL running back Cedric Benson and a passenger died after his motorcycle crashed into a minivan. He was only 36. TMZ reports that the people in the van remained on the scene to work with investigators and that one of the vehicles caught fire, no word on exactly which one. Authorities say that speed and visibility played a factor in the accident.
Per TMZ:
Dwight Howard and The Los Angeles Lakers Take Two?
Dwight Howard teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis? The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to fill the big hole left in their roster after DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL sidelining him indefinitely. The unfortunate injury has the team considering signing Howard to fill in that spot according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
If the Lakers do decide to sign the eight-time All-Star, this will be his second stint with the franchise. He joined the team during the 2012-2013 season along with Steve Nash to team up with Kobe Bryant. The trio was initially pegged to be favorites to win an NBA championship that year but fell extremely short. The experiment fell apart quickly after Nash got hurt and Howard couldn’t mesh well with Kobe Bryant’s on-court mindset.
Howard has bounced around the league since then, the Washington Wizards traded the once-dominate big man to the Memphis Grizzlies back in July. It is expected the team will waive Howard and the Lakers are hoping the Grizzlies will give them permission to speak to the center and he is interested. In speaking with The Athletic, Howard claimed that the ego he once had is “dead.”
Antonio Brown’s Ridiculous Helmet Saga Continues…
Oakland Raiders’ star wide receiver Antonio Brown is still beefing about his damn helmet. Earlier in the month, Brown filed a grievance against the NFL after the league said he could no longer use it. A league rule stipulates that players cannot use any helmet over 10 years old. It meant AB could no longer wear the Schutt AiR Advantage helmet, that he used during his first nine seasons in the league.
After an arbitrator ruled against his grievance, he asked for assistance from his Twitter followers to secure a newer version of the helmet which is no longer made by the company.
According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Brown was able to track down a NOCSAE-certified helmet from 2010 and sent in for testing. Unfortunately for him, it failed, and Brown responded quite interestingly in a Tweet responding to a story about it.
Brown was able to secure another helmet, a 2014 Schutt AiR Advantage that was made for a film. It has yet to be tested, but AB is still holding onto hope. The wide receiver has threatened not to play this season if he could not use his old helmet and has the support of his coach Jon Gruden.
You can currently watch the drama unfold on HBO’s Hard Knocks which is documenting the Oakland Raiders training camp and pre-season.
Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Getty
Weekend Roundup: Ex-NFL Star Cedric Benson Killed In Motorcycle Crash, Dwight Howard Back With The Lakers & More was originally published on Cassiuslife.com