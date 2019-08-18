Weekend Roundup: Ex-NFL Star Cedric Benson Killed In Motorcycle Crash, Dwight Howard Back With The Lakers & More

Late Saturday night, ex-NFL running back Cedric Benson and a passenger died after his motorcycle crashed into a minivan. He was only 36. TMZ reports that the people in the van remained on the scene to work with investigators and that one of the vehicles caught fire, no word on exactly which one. Authorities say that speed and visibility played a factor in the accident.

Benson — who was a superstar at the University of Texas from 2001 to 2004 — was reportedly driving his bike with a passenger when they got into an accident with another vehicle around 10 PM.

The passenger — who has not yet been identified — was also killed in the wreck. Two other adults were injured. Officials are investigating the accident. Unclear what specifically caused the crash.

