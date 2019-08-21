Big Sean Awards Detroit Boys & Girls Club $100K Recording Studio

Big Sean continues to reward the city that raised him. He has recently given today’s youth a very gracious donation.
Last weekend he hosted his second annual DONWeekend which treated locals to a free block party, a panel on mental health awareness and more. As spotted on HipHopDX the G.O.O.D. Music MC also gave a very generous gift to the kids of Motor City. He awarded the Dauch Boys & Girls Club location a 100K recording studio. The center is indented to provide children an outlet to express their talents in a productive and safe setting.
He detailed his enthusiasm in a Twitter post. “Today was one of the most bossed up things we ever did! Threw a block party w/ free rides, food n everything BUT also had rooms where we introduced people n kids to yoga, self healing, computer coding/engineering, Music programs n lighting and more right in our hood!
#DONweekend”.
He also shared other opportunities that his Sean Anderson Organization provided throughout the two-day event series. “Went and threw the most legendary Block Party! Free hair braiding n cuts, rides, food, etc. but what’s fire is we introduced kids/grown folk to self healing, coding, music/engineering lighting programs, yoga, and more” his caption read.
View this post on Instagram
Went and threw the most legendary Block Party! Free hair braiding n cuts, rides, food, etc. but what’s fire is we introduced kids/grown folk to self healing, coding, music/engineering lighting programs, yoga, and more. right in my old neighborhood where they never get anything like this n need the inspiration n our guidance the most. All King’s n Queens 👑. It’s our 2nd year doing it and I intend to do it every year til I die and even after that. Mental health panel tomorrow
In March Sean publicly admitted that had fallen back from his music career in 2018 because he was struggled with depression. Luckily he fought through it and shared his experience in an effort to encourage anyone in his past predicament.
You can view footage from the recording studio press conference below.
View this post on Instagram
What was your favorite moment or quote said during #DONWeekend2019? TELL US BELOW/LEAVE A COMMENT! • During the unveiling of the new @seanandersonorg Content & Production Studio at the @bgcsem, both @BigSean and Myra Anderson took the time to answer questions even from some rising journalist as young as 13! We look forward to sharing more highlights and special memories from #DONWeekend, and let us know a few of yours too in the comments below! • Thank you to @shotsbyabro and @lancealyas for 📸 filming on behalf of the @SeanAndersonOrg! • #DONWeekend #neishaneshae #DetroitOnNOW #DONWeekend2019 #DetroitMI #DetroitMichigan #BigSean #SeanAndersonFoundation #nonprofit #givingback #education #charity #mentorship #internship #SeanAnderson #drmichaelericdyson #michaelericdyson #myraanderson #askdrjess #drjess #shakasenghor
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Big Sean Awards Detroit Boys & Girls Club $100K Recording Studio was originally published on hiphopwired.com