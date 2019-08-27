Watch Missy Elliott’s Epic VMA Vanguard Performance In Case You Missed It!

Did you miss Missy Elliott’s epic performance at last night VMA’s?

Missy was honored with the Video Vanguard Award following an introduction from Cardi B.

This honor was well overdue being that Missy is the ONLY female rapper with six platinum albums to being female artist hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and has continuously set the bar extremely high with her catalog of iconic videos.

Take a trip down memory road with us and watch her full performance here:

Acceptance speech:

