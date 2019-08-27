Angie’s HOT Topic: Chicken Experimentation Continues…

With all of the craziness around the popeyes chicken sandwich (see Angie’s previous report on that here -> https://kysdc.com/3745559/silly-ass-news-popeyes-chicken-sandwich-craziness/ ) Of course, the competition has to step their game up. Chickfila hasn’t backed down from the challenge and there have been a lot of funny memes going around the internet!

But what about a healthy alternative? I mean the vegetarians, vegans and pescetarians, like Lore’l, have all been left out. Welp KFC is here to feed those chicken craving bellies with their new Vegan Chicken Nuggets! Ange shared this new menu item with Lore’l and Jordan but they didn’t give the reaction she expected. Then the whole report takes an unexpected turn! Watch the full video until the end…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: