Philadelphia 76ers’ Mike Scott Mollywhops Tailgating Eagles Fans [Video]

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott is a diehard fan of the Washington NFL team. Apparently, some Philadelphia Eagles fans wanted the smoke, and the NBA player came through and delivered some exacting fades.

Per ESPN, Scott was involved in an altercation with Eagles fans on Sunday (Sept. 8) outside Lincoln Financial Field while he was rocking a Washington’s NFL team jersey (Scott is VA native who played his college ball at UVA). Footage that has hit the Internets shows Scott handily mollywhopping at least a few Eagles fans as they try to attack him.

Our very light Twitter investigation shows that Philly fans brought coffin to the tailgate that had a jersey atop it (some speculate it was a Sean Taylor jersey but that is unconfirmed). In the same clip Scott is seen none too happy and ready for the action.

Philly fans brought a coffin with Sean Taylor’s jersey over it and proceeded to fight Mike Scott (foward for the PHILADELPHIA Sixers). These fans are the scum of the earth. Philadelphia has the worst fan bases in all of sports #eagles #philly pic.twitter.com/OxsKL70c6s — Dan Rowe (@TheDanRoweShow) September 9, 2019

By the looks of one Philly fan who caught a haymaker that sent him to the floor, they were not ready.

Mike Scott dropping Eagles fans further cementing his status as the coolest Sixers player by a mile. pic.twitter.com/xPVmBjZlIl — Kevin H. (@kjhogo) September 8, 2019

Of course, word got back to the Sixers. “We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information,” said the Sixers via a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time”

Scott signed a 2-year contract with the team in July.

At least one Eagles fan is rational.

