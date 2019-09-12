Kevin Hart Released From Hospital After Accident & Back Injury

Kevin Hart was involved in a horrific car accident over a week ago as a passenger in one of his vintage rides, suffering severe back injuries. The actor and comedian, who was reported to be walking about but in pain, has been released from the hospital and will enter a rehab facility.

TMZ reports:

Sources with direct knowledge tell us, Kevin is “glad” to get out of the L.A. hospital he’s called home for 10 days. He has a positive attitude, saying, “I’m grateful to be alive.”

He’s at the rehab joint right now, and the goal we’re told is to get him home “as soon as possible,” where he can start outpatient care.

Realistically, our sources say he’s looking at around a week — more or less — at the live-in facility.

Hart fractured his spine in three places after his 1970 Barracuda driven by Jared Black crashed into a ditch. Black also suffered major injuries and is in recovery as of the latest reports.

