Former Ravens Player Torrey Smith Retiring

Torrey Smith is hanging up his helmet.

The wide receiver announced his retirement via an emotional social media post Friday morning.

The 30-year-old played eight NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers.

Smith’s decision comes 12 days after the Panthers cut him. Check out his full retirement announcement below.

For those of you who have been wondering why things have been quiet, it was my decision https://t.co/SBdnwVgPyZ — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 13, 2019

Source: ESPN

