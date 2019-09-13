Former Ravens Player Torrey Smith Retiring

Torrey Smith is hanging up his helmet.
The wide receiver announced his retirement via an emotional social media post Friday morning.
The 30-year-old played eight NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers.
Smith’s decision comes 12 days after the Panthers cut him. Check out his full retirement announcement below.
Source: ESPN
