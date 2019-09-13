Antonio Brown Hits Back At Critics While Working Out For The Pats

Antonio Brown had the entire world tuned in on his ordeal regarding his ouster from the Oakland Raiders to joining the New England Patriots, but the surfacing of explosive sexual assault allegations have unsettled things. The talented wide receiver seemingly addressed his critics amid the claims by way of an Instagram Live video during a workout for the team.

New York Post reports:

Brown, 31, went live Thursday night from the TB12 Performance and Recovery Center with Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady’s personal trainer and business partner.

At the start of the stream, obtained by Mark Daniels, Patriots beat writer for the Providence Journal, Brown said that 17,000 people were listening in — to which Guerrero replied, “Hello, 17,000 people!”

Then the receiver launched into a rambling monologue.

“The work don’t stop,” he said. “No matter what they say, no matter what they hate, somebody’s still gotta go to work.”

This comes after Brown’s stepfather, who has been out of the 31-year-old player’s life since he was 17, supported claims that Brown is capable of what he’s being accused of by personal trainer Britney Taylor.

