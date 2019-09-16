Angie’s HOT Topic: College Athletes To Be Paid In 2023

The California State Assembly passed a law that would allow college athletes to make money off of their name, image, and likeness more easily. This should begin January 1, 2023 but it isn’t final yet. Angie emphasizes that this is a big deal and should be done. College athletes bring in so much money for their colleges and universities, it’s only right that they get a cut too. Angie suggests that maybe money isn’t the only form of payment that could be made. See the Morning Hustle Crew’s views on this topic in the full discussion below…
