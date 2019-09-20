Beyoncé Vs. Lisa Bonet: Black Twitter Debates Two Icons

Beyoncé continues to be full of surprises and this week she had the Beyhive buzzing when she dressed up as the iconic beauty Lisa Bonet.

The photos surfaced on Beyoncé’s website as she celebrates her 38th birthday. The images are apart of a gallery of pictures from Beyoncé’s past year or so, which include photos with her husband Jay-Z, outings at events like Leonardo DiCaprio‘s birthday, and Halloween dress-ups like her interpretation of Lisa Bonet. One image includes Bey’s adorable twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, dressed in kente cloth-like overalls while their mom models her Lisa Bonet looks. You can check out one of the photos here.

Of course, Twitter was set aflame by witnessing an icon dress up like an icon. Most people were thrilled that Beyoncé (once again) was showing respect to the Black women who came before her.

Beyoncé as Lisa Bonet, iconic bruh — Ubong The Visionary🇳🇬 (@UbongTheNeptune) September 20, 2019

Beyonce channeling her inner Lisa Bonet is everything pic.twitter.com/DScDUVDFch — Debra Bamidele ♿♏ (@Debrabamidele) September 20, 2019

Beyoncé as Lisa Bonet just made my morning because Lisa Bonet is a queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/7ygGERKjNk — Stacey🌻 (@BeautiAndBold) September 20, 2019

However, there were others who couldn’t help but start a friendly, sometimes hostile, debate on who’s the biggest sex symbol.

Some folks were Queen Bey all day.

Beyoncé did Lisa Bonet better than Lisa Bonet — J.A.B. (@broaddayjay___) September 20, 2019

While others fervently shined Lisa Bonet’s crown as the queen.

Beyoncé can’t even compare to Lisa Bonet — 🅱️🎱💯⚜️ (@ThatBoy_Beee) September 20, 2019

Beyonce wished she was Lisa Bonet

Because this is what you would wake up to everyday😂❣️❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/wjXFatp8dd — Montrue🎨 (@Montrue1) September 20, 2019

Some people even brought up other past beauties into the conversation like Thelma (played by Bern Nadette Stanis) from Good Times. In their opinions, Beyoncé still has a lot to live up to.

Saw that Lisa Bonet was trending. I was like 😬 then found out it was because of a @Beyonce picture. 😅 Lisa Bonet > Beyoncé Fact: Lisa Bonet & Thelma Evans was my childhood crushes. 1A and 1B. There were no others. pic.twitter.com/773ATTcnAQ — Shane Padgett (@ShanePadgett) September 20, 2019

No matter how your gorgeous icons rank, Beyoncé is clearly happy that these ladies have paved the way forward.

Along with Lisa Bonet, Beyoncé has also suited up as Lil Kim, Toni Braxton and Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner in the past.

In a moment of reflection on her site, Bey wrote in a birthday letter, “Thank you from the depths of me for all my birthday loving. I had an incredible B-day! I’m grateful for every breath. I thank God for all of my blessings, my wins and my losses. I thank God for all of you! I would have posted earlier, but I had work to do. I gotta job Baaaaby. Here is your B at 37. Love Y’all.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Bonet continues to be celebrated by people across generations. The actress gained prominence when she starred as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1991. She also took on the same role for the sitcom A Different World from 1987 to 1989. Up until today, the 51-year-old actress would make T.V. and movie appearances every now and then, from Biker Boyz to Road to Paloma, which stars her husband Jason Momoa.

