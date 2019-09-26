Peep The Trailer to Netflix’s Hip-Hop Talent Competition Show ‘Rhythm + Flow’ [Video]

With shows like American Idol and The Voice constantly looking for that next pop star it was about time that we got a Hip-Hop version of the talent competition that’s been dominating television for the past decade and change.

Netflix will look to fill that void with their latest series Rhythm + Flow where T.I., Chance The Rapper and Cardi B will be serving as judges as contestants from LA to New York look to impress the established music stars with hopes of Hip-Hop superstardom. The first four episodes of the Hip-Hop competition are set to debut on October 9th with an additional three set to stream on October 16th that’ll feature rap battles and cyphers and the final three on October 23rd which we figure will end with a winner.

In the trailer for the upcoming series below we get a peak of the rap stars participating in the contest from east to west including the likes of Jadakiss, Quavo, and the late great Nipsey Hussle (R.I.P).

Check out the full trailer for Rhythm + Flow and let us know if you’ll be tuning in come October 9th.

