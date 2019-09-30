As If! Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence

According to TMZ, cops were called to the Clueless actors’ Pasco County home this weekend due to a domestic dispute.
Stacey Dash allegedly put her hands on her fourth husband Jeffery Marty. According to a source, Dash slapped and pushed him. When officers arrived they noticed scratches on his left arm.
The domestic violence landed Dash into custody where she was sent to cool off with a $500 bail.
“I do not wear polyester hair, okay? Unlike some people I know, like Shawana.” -Dionne (Stacey Dash- Clueless)
