Damian Lillard has already shown that he has a real desire to be taken seriously as a rapper. He talked about this a couple of weeks ago on The Joe Budden Podcast.

“People weren’t looking at it like he’s a real rapper,” Lillard said. “It was like, ‘That’s Shaq rapping.’ So, of course, it was a big deal.” He also believes he is a better rapper than Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq released the diss track because of Dame's comments on the @JoeBudden Podcast. "People weren't looking at it like he's a real rapper. It was like, 'That’s Shaq rapping.' So, of course, it was a big deal." pic.twitter.com/SRdvy4hiqW — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 1, 2019

When Shaq got wind that Dame was dissing his name, he took to Twitter to drop a full 4 minutes diss, to many people’s surprise, it was actually pretty well written.

Shaq dropped a 4-minute diss track on Damian Lillard! Legendary I'm a hip hop scholar

I'm tryin' to get a billion who gives a f**k about a D.O.L.L.A Take ya time to respond, there's no hurry

You’ll never be Westbrook, never be Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/oKQSBSeo27 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 1, 2019

“MVP candidate you are not one, platinum plaques on my wall go get you some” rapped Shaq. Dame, despite his greatness, has always been hampered by the fact that he has never won an MVP, and never really been considered for one.

As a true rap warrior must do, Dame fired back at the diesel.

In Shaq’s song he bragged about being in the studio with Diddy, who is famous for being the founder of Bad Boy Records.

Dame rapped, “You mad at my existence, had a song with bad boy, well I’m Jordan to the Pistons.”

The Pistons Bad Boy Era, or Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, and Bill Lambier were famously knocked off the top of the eastern conference by Michael Jordan. Both rappers have dropped their songs, it’s now up to the fans to decide who is the best basketball MC in the game.

Damian Lillard And Shaq Are Firing Diss Records At Eachother was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: