A closed-door meeting was held Tuesday at Towson University after a student was accused of raping another student in his on-campus apartment last month.

Students told CBS Baltimore leaders didn’t provide any reassuring answers.

“It seemed very insincere, it seemed like they weren’t actually really taking the steps necessary to make us feel safe on campus,” Jutah Hughes, a Towson University student, said.

The suspect, Onyekachukwu Igwilo, is being held without bond. His attorney said his client is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This incident comes after a recent report of a suspect inappropriately touching a female student earlier this week.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Towson University Students Demanding Answers To Recent Rise in Sexual Assault Incidents was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: