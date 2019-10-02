It looks like another reality star is having a baby…This time it’s Love & Hip-Hop’s Erica Mena and financé Safaree Samuels.
On Tuesday (Oct 1), VH1 helped announce the pregnancy with an Instagram post of the loving couple giving us all the Old Hollywood glamour.
“CONGRATULATIONS are in order for our #LHHNY fam @iamerica_mena & @safaree on their growing family | : @mr_guerra / Jose Guerra.”
In a video of the duo confirming Erica’s pregnancy, Safaree says he was shocked to learn that he was going to be a father.
“Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal. I didn’t know I was capable of doing this,” Samuels, 38, said while rubbing Mena’s growing belly. “I’m excited!”
Adding, “I’m nervous. I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do because I’m great at everything.”
Since the announcement, the two have posted up some more pregnancy pics with a much bigger baby bump!
Love this one!
As we previously wrote, Safaree proposed to Erica, 31, last December. Now those wedding bells may be coming sooner rather than later, as Page Six reported that sources told them that the couple will be saying “I do” next week with the cameras capturing the nuptials for an upcoming episode.
This will be Safaree’s first child, Erica’s second: She is already mom to 12-year-old son King Conde.
Congrats to you two!
Slay! Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Serve Up Old Hollywood Glamour In Pregnancy Announcement was originally published on hellobeautiful.com