CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland Man Found Dead in the Outer Banks Amid Ongoing Rip Current Warnings

Boats In Canal By Buildings Against Sky

Source: Katharina Esterline / EyeEm / Getty

A Maryland man is dead after swimming in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The 51-year-old from Davidsonville, Maryland is the third person found dead in the surf within the last week.

He was seen floating face down in the surf Thursday at about 3 p.m. First responders could not revive him.

A 58-year-old National Weather Service administrator died in the ocean off Duck on Monday. A 75-year-old New York man died September 28 off Hatteras Village trying to escape the rip current.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland Man Found Dead in the Outer Banks Amid Ongoing Rip Current Warnings  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close