Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Former The Chi actor Jason Mitchell has decided to switch gears and make a few changes in his life.

According to published reports, the actor recently completed counseling for mental health and personal development, in an attempt to get his life back on track after being dropped by Hollywood amid sexual misconduct allegations. According to The ShadeRoom, sources told the publication that Jason Mitchell “has worked on anger management, self-awareness, acceptance of responsibility, and purpose.”

This news serves as a refreshing start for the actor, who just a few months ago shocked fans after news of his alleged on set antics were revealed to the public.

As previously reported, Mitchell was been booted from hit series The Chi, along with losing a leading role in an upcoming Netflix film after allegations of sexual harassment by his The Chi co-star Tiffany Boone, along with a handful of other women, who stated that Mitchell made them feel uncomfortable while on set. Things reportedly became so bad for Boone that she requested producers not schedule the two to work one-on-one, before asking to be released from the show altogether.

After the news broke, executive producers of the show released a statement denouncing their support of the Straight Outta Compton actor, before revealing that his character would be “killed off” of the show.

At the time, Mitchell took to Instagram to issue an informal statement in the comments, telling fans “not to believe everything you read in the media.”

“I think it’s time to make a statement,” Jason Mitchell previously wrote. “To everyone commenting without any knowledge of what’s going please stop. And to all my supporters I appreciate you all and I’m sorry I will no longer be in (‘The Chi’) but don’t believe what you read in the media.”

Despite the reports, Mitchell himself has yet to confirm or deny the rumors. His last social media post on both Instagram and Twitter was from May of this year a week prior to the allegations breaking, with the exception of a retweet on September 26.

Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com

