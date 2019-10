According to reports, an officer was shot near a parking garage in Downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. Montgomery County Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street.

ICYMI ~9a 10/14 Police Public Information Officer is en route to area. Working to establish a media staging area. Will update via social media @mcpnews https://t.co/o8JLaCs7OS — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 14, 2019

The officer was airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore

IAO Ellsworth Drive & Fenton Street, parking garage, Silver Spring, @MCFRS_EMIHS assisting PD, @MDSP medevac Helicopter assisting w/ trauma patient NOTE: medevac helicopter landing at nearby International Middle School on Wayne Av, some are roads closed/blocked — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 14, 2019

