Aaron Paul Compares The Breaking Bad Ending To The Game OF Thrones Ending | El Camino – Extra Butter

Aaron Paul is back as Jesse Pinkman in a new Netflix movie called El Camino A Breaking Bad Movie. The movie starts right where Breaking Bad left off with Pinkman’s dramatic escape from captivity that we see close out the Felina episode. In El Camino Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and believe it or not while Vince has directed 5 episodes of Breaking Bad, 5 episodes of Better Call Saul and 2 episodes of The X Files, this is his feature film directorial debut.

I had the opportunity to sit down with Aaron Paul to talk about El Camino and reprising the role of Pinkman, The role that garnered multiple awards and Breaking Bad as a whole garnered over 50 nominations. Aaron recalls “I get a call from Vince, as I was walking the streets of New York, and he says I have an idea for a movie, I want to tell the story of what happens to Jesse after he escapes the compound.” Vince would go on to ask Aaron if he would be interested in this role, “I said of course. I say this all the time, I would follow Vince into a fire.”

Paul goes on to explain how much the character of Jesse Pinkman means to him, referring to him as a real person and ending with how he loves the guy. Breaking Bad is widely considered the best show to ever air on television with a lot of people thinking it’s only rival is Game Of Thrones. I asked Aaron about the Game Of Thrones finale and the backlash it got vs the perfect ending of Breaking Bad.

He opened up saying, “The thing is people, don’t want good things to end. So everyone is looking t this art under a big magnifying glass so they are so picky. But it is very hard to nail the landing.” Adding how the Breaking Bad team did an excellent job of wrapping up the show. He also goes on to say he loves how Game Of Thrones ended saying he watched the last episode 3 times. Then naming the second to last episode as “some of the greatest hour and a half of cinema I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Now those are big words.

