A few months ago Bronx MC Remy Ma was involved in a Love & Hip-Hop related scuffle with fellow castmate Brittney Taylor, allegedly, during a concert at Irving Plaza. But because the code of the streets is dead in this current Hip-Hop era, Taylor decided to get law enforcement involved and is suing Ma for allegedly putting hands on her (though she now says it was Papoose that blessed her with his 5 fingers of death).

Yesterday the “Conceited” rapper was in Manhattan Criminal Court and when she was approached by a Page Six reporter about her thoughts on the case, Remy nonchalantly gave a rather Trump-like answer.

“Just more of a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Robert Mueller working this case or something?

Still, Remy was in somewhat good spirits as she added that everything else in her professional life is “fantastic” and is “excited” about her daughter’s Mickey Mouse-themed birthday party.

As for her court appearance, the judge adjourned the case to December 2 for a possible deposition. Remy’s lawyer is hoping for the case to be dismissed as his client insists she is innocent of the charges.

Brittney meanwhile was bagged a few months after her incident with Remy Ma for allegedly hitting another woman in the head with a phone and “clawing her neck. Taylor ended up taking a dismissal deal for that charge.

If Remy can prove that Brittney’s a hothead with incidents like that and some footage from Love & Hip Hop: New York, things could go well for her in the end.

Remy Ma Says Brittney Taylor’s Case Against Her Is A “Waste Of Taxpayers’ Money” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

