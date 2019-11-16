Jeezy ft. Meek Mill “MLK BLVD,” Royce 5’9 ft. Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, Cyhi The Prince & T.I. “Black Savage” & More | Daily Visuals

While the folks in Kansas City voted to remove Martin Luther King Jr’s name from one of their streets, others are proud to have the name of the iconic civil rights leader held high on their grounds, and Jeezy seems to feel the same way.

Linking up with current social justice soldier Meek Mill for his visuals to “MLK BLVD,” Jeezy pays homage to MLK, Malcolm X and Rosa Parks in his own Snowman way while proudly stating “F*ck Trump!” We think it goes without saying Jeezy’s welcomed to every YG show from here on out.

Royce 5’9 meanwhile throws a cultural themed soiree that would scare the bejesus out of those same Kansas City residents who didn’t want MLK’s name in their neighborhood in his Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, Cyhi The Prince and T.I. assisted clip to “Black Savage.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DaBaby, Tory Lanez featuring T-Pain, and more.

JEEZY FT. MEEK MILL – “MLK BLVD”

ROYCE ’59 FT. SY ARI DA KID, WHITE GOLD, CYHI THE PRINCE & T.I. – “BLACK SAVAGE”

TORY LANEZ FT. T-PAIN – “JERRY SPRUNGER”

DABABY – “BOP ON BROADWAY”

BLAC YOUNGSTA FT. YO GOTTI & MONEYBAGG YO – “GOODBYE”

PROPHET THE ARTIST – “HURD THE WHO”

PESO PESO – “TSF MEXICO”

